REC BASKETBALL: Young School wins C League championship

With a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring, Young School topped Life Force Academy, 58-43, to win the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's C League Championship, Sunday.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, Young School got big games from Addison Wolfe with 17 points and Sam Madison with 16 points.

Leading Life Force Academy was Michelle Wallace with 21 points, coming on seven made 3-pointers.

Young School was the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and reached the title game with a 66-56 victory over Block Boyz in the semifinals. Life Force Academy topped Mid-life Crisis, 69-56, in the other semifinal.

Registration for NCASA's spring sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 17, but team registration is due by Jan. 25.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.