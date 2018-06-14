REC BASKETBALL: Young School comes up big in final moments, wins C League Championship

In a hard-fought championship bout that came down to the final seconds, it was Young School edging Pickle Ricks, 66-64, to win the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Spring C League Basketball title.

With the game knotted at 64-64 in the final moments, Young School forced a turnover and Colton Clouse converted a layup on the other end to win the contest.

Leading the No. 2 seed Young School was Chris Swanson with 20 points. Addison Wolf added 19 points, and David Ross chipped in 14 points.

Pickle Ricks, the No. 1 seed, got strong efforts from Kyle Upton with 21 points, Zane Bennett with 18 points and Casey Ackerman with 11 points.

Young School earned its way into the championship by topping No. 3 seed Prick N Roll, 67-61, in the semifinals.

Pickle Ricks punched its ticket to the title bout by beating No. 4 seed Life Force Academy, 54-45, in the other semifinal.

Registration for NCASA's summer sports is currently open.

Volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of June 24, but team registration is due by June 15.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300.

Basketball leagues will include multiple tiers and the cost per team is $450.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.