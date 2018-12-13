REC BASKETBALL: X59 soars to B2 championship

In a championship bout between the top two teams in the league, it was No. 2 seed X59 taking flight and upending No. 1 seed Dylan Mitzel Painting, 51-40, to win the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Fall/Winter B2 League basketball title.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building on Tuesday, X59 put forth a stellar effort on defense and got strong offensive games from Damian Norden and Ross O'Brien to earn the win.

Norden led the offense with a game-high 18 points. O'Brien added 15 points.

Leading the way for Dylan Mitzel Painting was Charlie Espinoza with 17 points and Joe Cotney with 11 points.

X59 earned its spot in the title game with a 57-38 victory over Old School in the semifinals. X59 got a strong showing from Tyler Madden (21 points) in that win.

Dylan Mitzel Painting made their way to the championship with a 71-54 win over Life-Force Academy in the semis. Espinoza had 23 points in the game.

Registration for NCASA's spring sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 17, but team registration is due by Jan. 25.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.