REC BASKETBALL: Team 40 oz tops Robe Trotters to win NCASA’s 40-and-over championships

In a championship bout featuring the top two squads in the league, Team 40 oz edged past the Robe Trotters, 54-51, to win the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's inaugural 40-and-over basketball title.

Playing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, the No. 1 seed Team 40 oz used a balanced scoring attack to win the see-saw affair Wednesday.

Leading Team 40 oz was Josh Dwyer with 17 points. Dustin DeHart added 15 points and Koppa Enos chipped in 10 points in the win.

The No. 2 seed Robe Trotters were led on the offensive end by Larry Messer with 15 points and Doug Mickel with eight points.

Team 40 oz earned their spot in the title game after knocking off Mid-Life Crisis, 47-42, in the semifinals. The Robe Trotters topped Disco Inferno, 36-27, in the semifinals to reach the championship game.

Registration for NCASA's spring sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of March 4, but team registration is due by Feb. 15.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Wednesday evenings.

Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450.

All games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.