REC BASKETBALL: Pickle Ricks win teen league championships

With balanced scoring and solid defense, the Pickle Ricks claimed the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Teen League Basketball Championship.

The No. 1 seed Pickle Ricks led No. 3 seed Ballers, 29-18, at halftime of the championship game, and held off a late run to win the title, 48-46.

Leading the Pickle Ricks was Liam Apple with 13 points, including four 3-pointers. Aaron El-Askari added 12 points and Carter DePue chipped in eight points.

The Pickle Ricks topped the No. 4 seed Wolves, 61-43, in the semifinals to earn their spot in the title game. The Ballers upset No. 2 seed P.V. Ballers, 51-49, in the other semifinal.

The next NCASA Teen League basketball season will start near the end of March. The cost to enter a team is $400. For more information contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

