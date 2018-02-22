REC BASKETBALL: Pickle Ricks win teen league championships
February 22, 2018
With balanced scoring and solid defense, the Pickle Ricks claimed the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Teen League Basketball Championship.
The No. 1 seed Pickle Ricks led No. 3 seed Ballers, 29-18, at halftime of the championship game, and held off a late run to win the title, 48-46.
Leading the Pickle Ricks was Liam Apple with 13 points, including four 3-pointers. Aaron El-Askari added 12 points and Carter DePue chipped in eight points.
The Pickle Ricks topped the No. 4 seed Wolves, 61-43, in the semifinals to earn their spot in the title game. The Ballers upset No. 2 seed P.V. Ballers, 51-49, in the other semifinal.
The next NCASA Teen League basketball season will start near the end of March. The cost to enter a team is $400. For more information contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
