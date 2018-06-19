REC BASKETBALL: Penn Valley Ballers complete perfect season, win teen league championship

The Penn Valley Ballers capped a perfect season with a dominating win in the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Teen League Basketball Championship Game.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Building, the Penn Valley Ballers raced past NU Gold, 56-38, to win the league title.

Leading the Penn Valley Ballers was Dakota Elmore with 20 points. Colin Widing and Quentn Mewes added 12 points each.

The Penn Valley Ballers went 8-0 during the regular season and earned their spot in the championship game by topping the Wolves, 50-32, in the semifinals. NU Gold made its way to the championship game by knocking off the Ballers, 62-47, in the other semifinal.

For more information about NCASA sports and leagues contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and league organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.