REC BASKETBALL: Old School takes home B2 championship

The skilled ballers from Old School proved they know a thing or two about the game of basketball.

Old School put its hoops acumen to the test Aug. 28 at the Grass Valley Veterans Building and came away with two hard-fought postseason wins to claim the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's summer basketball B2 League Championship.

Old School, the No. 3 seed, edged No. 2 seed Same Colored Tee Shirt, 54-52, in the semifinals to earn its spot in the championship game.

With the title on the line, Old School kept up its stellar play and topped No. 1 seed Life-Force Academy, 62-57. Leading the way for Old School was Jeff Conklin, who scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. Tom Strolle added 17 for Old School.

Life-Force Academy was led by Chris McIntosh with 22 points, and Addison Wolfe with 13 points.

Registration for NCASA's Fall/Winter sports is now open. Volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 7, and team registration is due by Sept. 15. Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 3. For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

