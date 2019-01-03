REC BASKETBALL: NC Elite earns A League championship
January 3, 2019
With a strong effort on the glass, tenacious defense and balanced scoring, NC Elite rose above Area 51, 82-56, to claim the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's A League Championship Sunday.
Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, NC Elite got a big game from Scott Kerksieck with 21 points. Jeff Duran and Chris Porter each added 13 points in the win.
NC Elite is comprised of Kerksieck, Duran, Porter, Chad Smith, Ty Smith, Joey Bratton, Rich Wilson and Guy Greever.
Leading Area 51 was Ian Davis with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.
Registration for NCASA's spring sports is currently open.
The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 17, but team registration is due by Jan. 25.
For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
