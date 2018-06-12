REC BASKETBALL: Mitzel Painting rolls to B2 championship

With a balanced attack Mitzel Painting powered past the Good Boyz, 69-40, to win the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Spring B2 League Basketball Championship.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Building, No. 2 seed Mitzel Painting had four players in double figures, led by Kyle Miller's 25. Andrew White added 22 points, Mike Tapia tallied 11 and Dylan Mitzel chipped in 10 in the victory.

The No. 1 seed Good Boyz were led by Trevor Wade with 21 points, and Josh Sawi with 12 points.

Mitzel Painting earned its way into the title game with a 48-37 victory over No. 3 seed Old School in the semifinals. The Good Boyz reached the championship bout after beating No. 4 seed Life Force Academy, 71-40, in the other semifinal.

Registration for NCASA's summer sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of June 24, but team registration is due by Friday.

Recommended Stories For You

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Wednesday evenings.

Basketball leagues will include several tiers, and the cost per team is $450.

All games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and league organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.