REC BASKETBALL: Blown Joints win league championship

With a balanced attack, the Blown Joints blew out 40oz to claim the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's 40-and-over basketball championship.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, the Blown Joints had three players score in double figures en route to the 83-56 title game victory.

Leading the way for Blown Joints was Forrest with 21 points, Ron Moen with 16 points and Micah Pinney with 14 points.

Chris Mahaurin led the way for 40oz, hitting eight 3-pointers for 24 points.

Blown Joints beat G.V. Swish, 53-30, in the semifinals to earn their spot in the title game. In the other semifinal, 40oz topped Gold Crest Limo, 63-50.

Registration for NCASA's spring sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 17, but team registration is due by Jan. 25.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.