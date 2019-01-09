REC BASKETBALL: Bistro 221 claims B1 championship

Bistro 221 was cooking in the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's B1 League basketball championship game, and earned a 57-41 victory over Victorious Secret to claim the league title.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, Bistro 221 got a big game from Tristan Cook, who scored 24 points to lead all scorers. Bistro 221's Cody Nunnink added 10 points in the victory.

Leading the way for Victorious Secret was Sam Hochwald with 12 points and Shaye Milner with 11 points.

Bistro 221 powered its way into the championship with a 83-49 win over CST in the semifinals. Victorious Secret earned their spot in the title game with a 68-64 win over Moonshine Lumber in the other semifinal.

Registration for NCASA's spring sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 17, but team registration is due by Jan. 25.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.