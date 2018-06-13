REC BASKETBALL: Bad Boyz claim B1 Championship

With the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Spring B1 League Basketball Championship on the line, it was the Bad Boyz rising above CST, to claim the local rec-league title.

Leading the No. 2 seed Bad Boyz was Trevor Wade with 13 points, and Casey Lee with 10 points.

CST, the No. 4 seed, was paced by Bobby Fortner with 17 points.

The Bad Boyz earned their way to the title game by knocking off No. 3 seed Victorious Secret, 53-47, in the semifinals. CST punched their ticket to the finals by upsetting No. 1 seed CJs Masonry, 49-38 in the other semifinal.

Registration for NCASA's summer sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of June 24, but team registration is due by June 15.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300.

Basketball leagues will include multiple tiers, and the cost per team is $450.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and league organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.