REC BASKETBALL: Area 51 grabs NCASA league championship

With a balanced attack on offense and a strong effort on defense, Area 51 topped Victorious Secret, 58-45, to win the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's summer basketball B1 League championship.

Area 51 had three players score 15 or more points in the win, getting 19 points from Alex Ward, 19 points from Ryan Werner and 15 points from Charlie Espinoza.

Leading Victorious Secret was Shaye Milner with 17 points.

Area 51 made its way to the title game after knocking off Bistro 221, 55-50 in the semifinals. Espinoza scored 22 to lead Area 51 in that game. Victorious Secret topped Vlade Move, 53-50, in the other semifinal.

It was the second league championship of the season for Area 51 players Werner and Kyle Upton, who also played on the Area 51 team that won the C League title.

Registration for NCASA's Fall/Winter sports is now open. Volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 7, and team registration is due by Sept. 15. Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 3. For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and/or league organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.