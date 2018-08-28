REC BASKETBALL: Area 51 emerges as C League champs

It's no longer classified information. Area 51 is really good at basketball.

With a pair of convincing wins at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building Sunday, Area 51 left no mystery who was the top basketball team in the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's C League.

The No. 4 seeded Area 51 squad, comprised of predominately high school players, claimed the league championship by knocking off No. 3 seed Young School, 80-59, in the title game.

Leading Area 51 in the championship bout was Ryan Werner, who went off for a game-high 33 points. Liam Apple added 19 points for Area 51. Kyle Upton chipped in 14 points and Casey Ackerman tallied nine in the win.

Leading the defensive effort for Area 51 was Carter DePue and Gavin Burch.

Sam Madison had a strong game for Young School, finishing with a team-high 25 points.

Recommended Stories For You

Area 51 earned its spot in the championship by topping No. 1 seed Life-Force Academy, 92-78, in the semifinals. Werner scored 34 in the victory. Life-Force Academy was led by Michelle Wallace's 28 points.

Young School reached the title game after edging past No. 2 seed Mid-Life Crisis, 51-48, in the other semifinal.

Registration for NCASA's Fall/Winter sports is now open. Volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 7, and team registration is due by Sept. 15. Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 3. For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and/or league organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.