PRO FOOTBALL: Cardinals claim Nevada Union grad Tanner Vallejo off waivers

Tanner Vallejo has a new team.

The 2012 Nevada Union graduate, who just wrapped up his second season in the NFL, was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals off waivers from the Cleveland Browns Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The Cardinals are Vallejo's third team on his NFL journey. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 230-pound linebacker spent his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and last season with the Cleveland Browns.

Vallejo joins a Cardinals team that went 3-13 in 2018 and holds the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. During his rookie season, he played in 15 games, mostly on special teams. After being released by the Bills just before the start of the 2018 season, he was claimed by the Browns. Vallejo started one game and played in 13 total for Cleveland, notching 20 tackles on defense and another seven on special teams before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Vallejo joins a Cardinals linebacking group which includes Josh Bynes, Haason Reddick, Dennis Gardeck, Joe Walker and Zeke Turner.

During Vallejo's career at Boise State, he played in 46 games, made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In Vallejo's sophomore year at Boise State, he was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention in his junior and senior seasons.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was also a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.