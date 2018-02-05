PREP WRESTLING: Nevada Union girls shine at regional tourney, advance to Masters

The Nevada Union girls wrestling team made their presence known with a strong showing at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section North Regional Girls Wrestling Invitational.

Competing at Natomas High School Saturday, the Miners earned ninth place out of 78 teams and had four wrestlers earn trips to the section's Masters Tournament Feb. 16-17.

Arleth Sosa led the Miners, earning a spot in the finals and taking second place in the 170-pound class.

Nevada Union head coach George Woodward said he was impressed with the improvement his wrestlers have shown since last season.

"Arleth finished sixth in this tournament last year and she came back to get second," he said. "She avenged a loss to a girl that pinned her earlier in the year in the semifinals to advance to the finals and had a close match in the finals. For her to do that was a big accomplishment."

Nevada Union's Sarah Skotnicki also made great strides from last year's invitational, placing sixth in the 131-class.

"Last year Sarah Skotnicki had one win all year long and went 0-2 at this tournament last year," Woodward said. "So for her to be a top-six finisher shows she's really improved."

Freshmen wrestlers Amanda Beall and Mackenzie Morgan also fared well for the Miners. Beall placed fourth in the 137-pound class and Morgan grabbed eighth in the 111-pound class.

The regional invitational included schools from the Sac-Joaquin Section's north region as well as schools from the Northern Section.

With finishes in the top-eight of their respective weight classes Sosa, Skotnicki, Beall and Morgan will all be heading to the Masters Tournament where they will face off with the best around the Sac-Joaquin Section.

