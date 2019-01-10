PREP WRESTLING: Miners find success on mat, have fun in the process

For Nevada Union wrestler Amanda Beall, the key to her success on the mat has come from a change in her mental approach.

"It's just letting loose," said Beall, a sophomore who has placed first in her weight class (143-pound) in three different tourneys this season. "I was so uptight last year … I'm very hard on myself. But, letting loose has been my key to being able to wrestle better and have fun. For me, it doesn't matter if I win or lose anymore. It's about having fun and doing what I've been coached and trained to do, and the results will come."

The shift in her mental approach has yielded impressive results as the skilled grappler has placed first at the Sactown Showdown as well as tourneys held at Yuba City and Rio Linda.

Beall, who comes from a family of wrestlers, said she is a happy-go-lucky kid off the mat, but when the competition starts, another side of her personality takes over.

"I like to say 'friends till the handshake.' So, once you're on that mat and shake their hand, it's go time. It's the switch. It's that fire that has been lit that gets you going. And, once that ref blows the whistle you shake hands again and it's over. You move on. It's the past."

Beall, a team captain, is just one of several wrestlers who have been shining on the mat this season.

Fellow female wrestlers Sarah Skotnicki (137), Hannah Nelson (121), Mackenzie Morgan (111) and Myra Walker (150) are all enjoying strong seasons and have fared well in tourneys.

Skotnicki, a team captain, is in her junior year and hopes to make it to the state championships this year after coming up just short last season.

"I came close last year and I think I have what it takes," she said of reaching the state meet. "I've gained a lot of experience the last couple years and I've just improved so much each year. I feel a lot stronger this year than I did last year."

Skotnicki has been hampered with injuries so far this season, but won her weight class at the only tourney she's competed in and said she is healthy now.

The team as a whole, boys and girls, is relatively young, boasting just two seniors. That presents some problems now, but bodes well for the future, said head coach George Woodward.

"We have some young wrestlers who are buying into our system and they're experiencing some early success," said Woodward, now in his second year running the NU wrestling program. "So it's good to see them get out there, get on the mat, have some confidence and win some matches."

And while both the NU boys and girls wrestlers have fared well in tournaments, the team has struggled in Foothill Valley League duals, and that is due to a lack of depth. Often the Miners forfeit several weight classes at duals, putting them at a disadvantage from the start.

"We can compete with them, we just need the numbers," said Woodward. "I know we can compete with them, because we go to tournaments and do well and match up head to head and we do well against them. It's just spotting (opponents) points and that's hard to overcome …We'll keep building the team and next year hopefully have a larger team."

The boys squad is led by junior Landon Low, who wrestles in the heavyweight class. Low has multiple top-five finishes at tournaments this season.

Arion Sharp, a team captain who wrestles at 138, and Manny Rodriguez (152) have also found success on the mat for NU.

"It's going really well," said Sharp of the season. "We've been placing at a lot more tournaments and doing better at duals."

Sharp added the team is a tight-knit group which has a lot of fun along the way.

"We're definitely a big family," he said. "We mess around with each other. We like to joke. There's just a lot of love."

Fellow team captain Sammy Slay said the team is a good mix of athletes who like to work hard and have fun. Slay put an emphasis on the fun aspect.

"Being a captain, I try to keep everybody in check when I can, but it's not really fun if you're not having fun," he said. "That's something I try to let people do — have fun and be goofy, but also be serious when it's time to be serious."

"I'm just really proud of them," Woodward said of the team. "They're a great group of hard-working kids and they've really molded together. They have a lot of fun together."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.