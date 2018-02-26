PREP WRESTLING: Miners, Bruins wrap season

The last remaining Miners and Bruins battling through the prep wrestling postseason had their seasons come to a close over the weekend.

Nevada Union's Arleth Sosa concluded her stellar prep wrestling career at the CIF State Championship tournament in Visalia.

The senior, who said earlier in the season that her goal was to reach the state championships, went 0-2 at the tourney and was eliminated Friday.

Sosa concludes a senior season that included multiple top-three finishes at tournaments throughout the season, a fifth-place finish at the Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Masters Championships and a trip to the state championships. She is the first Nevada Union wrestler to reach the state tournament since Fayth Woodward did it in 2015.

Nevada Union's last remaining boys wrestlers, Robert Jeanson and Bailey Ferrier wrapped up their senior seasons at the section's Masters Tournament this weekend. Jeanson competed in the 138-pound weight class and went 1-2. Ferrier was 1-2 in the 182-pound class.

Jeanson and Ferrier were strong for the Miners all season long, earning top finishes at tourneys throughout the season. Jeanson earned his spot at the Masters tourney after placing sixth at the D-1AA championships. Ferrier reached the Masters tourney after placing eighth at the D-1AA championships.

The Bruins had three grapplers at the Masters tourney, including Skylar Miller, A.J. Stone and Aidan Smith.

Miller went 0-2 in the 113-pound class and was eliminated, ending a season in which he placed first at the D-IV championships.

Stone, who placed fourth in his weight class at the D-IV championships, went 1-2 at the Masters. Stone lost his first match to the eventual weight class champion, Angelo Martinoni from Folsom, then notched a pin in his second match before being eliminated after his third match.

Smith, who took second at the D-IV championships, went 1-2 before being eliminated in the 182-pound weight class.

"They did a great job," said Bruins head coach Kevin Figueroa, whose grapplers each made their first ever trip to Masters. "At least now they know what they're in for next year with the quality of opponents at this tournament. You can't overlook it."

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.