PREP WRESTLING: Miners, Bruins impress on the mat, advance to next round of postseason

After a weekend of highly competitive wrestling, three Miners and three Bruins remain standing and will continue their journey through the postseason.

Arleth Sosa is the last female wrestler from Nevada Union still battling in the postseason after a strong showing at the Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Masters Championships. The senior placed fifth in her weight class over the weekend and will now represent the Miners at the California State Girls Wrestling Championships.

Nevada Union head coach George Woodward praised Sosa for reaching her season goal of earning a bid to the state championships.

"This has been a goal of hers for a while," the first year head coach said. "It's definitely a great accomplishment."

Sosa will compete in the 170-pound weight class at the state championships, which gets going Friday at the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia.

Nevada Union boys wrestlers Robert Jeanson and Bailey Ferrier are both coming off solid efforts at the section's D-1AA championships last weekend and will represent the Miners at the boys Masters Championships Friday.

Jeanson, a senior, earned sixth place in the 160-pound weight class at the D-1AA championships. Ferrier, also a senior, was eighth in the 184-pound weight class. The top-eight wrestlers in each weight class at the D-IAA tourney advanced to the Masters Tournament.

The Bear River Bruins will have three grapplers — Skylar Miller, Aaron Stone and Aidan Smith — competing at the Masters Tournament.

At the section's D-IV Championships at Foothill High School, Miller, Stone and Smith all earned top-four finishes to advance.

Miller led the Bruins charge with a first place finish in the 115-pound class. The freshman was dominant, going 3-0 and defeating his opponent from Patterson in the championship match, 12-6.

"He's the first freshman in my tenure to make it to Masters," said Bear River head coach Kevin Figueroa, who's been at the helm of the Bruins wrestling program for 10 years. "Now, it's pure hard work and stamina. Everyone is a really good wrestler (at Masters). There's no flukes. It's a very earned position."

Smith, a junior, took second place in the 184-pound class, going 2-1 and winning his matches by pin.

Stone, a sophomore, will also be going to the Masters after a fourth place finish in the 128-pound class.

Bear River senior Lukas Brodie medaled in the 162-pound class, grabbing fifth place, but fell one spot shy of advancing. The top-four wrestlers in each weight class at the D-IV tourney advanced to the Masters.

The Masters Championships get going Friday at the Stockton Arena in Stockton. The top-six from each weight class will advance to the CIF State Championships.

