PREP WRESTLING: Lady Miners win league championship, eye deep postseason run

The Lady Miners wrestling team showcased its grappling prowess at the Foothill Valley League finals last week and earned a championship banner in the process.

"It's really exciting," said Nevada Union wrestling head coach George Woodward. "It's the first time I've been involved in any league that allowed girls to wrestle for a title… They dominated. They tore it up."

Competing on their home mat at the league championships, four Lady Miners earned first place in their respective weight classes to grab the inaugural FVL girls league title.

Earning individual championships were Sarah Skotnicki, Amanda Beall, Mackenzie Morgan and Sephora Wontor.

Skotnicki, a junior, lost her first match at the FVL Championships but won the next two to claim the 137-pound title.

Beall, a sophomore, went 2-0 to grab the 143-pound championship.

Recommended Stories For You

Morgan, a sophomore who wrestles in the 111-pound class, won a pooled weight class to claim her league title.

"At first I was pretty nervous because I was wrestling up, I think (the opponent) was 126," said Morgan. "But, I got into a good head space and was confident, felt good and won both my matches to take first."

Wontor won both her bouts and took first place in the 103-pound class to round out the Lady Miner league champs.

NU's Myra Walker also competed for the Lady Miners, and although she didn't win, the first year grappler showed great improvement against an opponent who had pinned her earlier in the season.

Nevada Union's boys team fared well at the FVL Championships as five of their eight competing varsity wrestlers finished high enough to advance to the upcoming Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Tournament.

Landon Low, a junior, took second place in the heavyweight class. Senior Liam Ferguson, junior Arion Sharp and freshman Alexie Daunis each placed third their respective weight classes. Logan Schwartz is also moving on after a fourth place finish. Senior Manny Rodriguez and junior Cody Hardin each took fifth place in their respective weight classes and will be alternates for the divisional tourney.

Now, the determined and talented group of Nevada Union grapplers are turning their attention to the postseason.

All five of NU's girls grapplers have goals of performing well at the Sac-Joaquin Section Regional Championships, advancing to the Masters Tournament and beyond.

"I think we will all do really well," said Skotnicki, who has a goal of reaching the state championships. "All the girls have shown great potential."

For Skotnicki, it's all about maintaining a strong mental game.

"I just need to get in the right head space," she said. "Recently my own mind has been my worst enemy on the mat. I know I can do it physically, I just need to believe in myself."

Beall added, "The key to success for me is to not concern myself with my owies and just get in the mindset of it's a wrestling match. You go out there, never give up and you fight your hardest. It's a total mental game."

The Sac-Joaquin Section's Regional girls tourney takes place today and Saturday at Natomas High School. The Section's D-III boys tournament runs today through Saturday at Atwater High School.

"I'm just proud of the team's effort," said Woodward. "They are a great group of individuals who have gotten to know each other really well this year, they support each other, they have a lot of fun together and they wrestle hard. I'm really proud of their effort."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.