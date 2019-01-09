PREP WRESTLING: Bear River sweeps duals over Marysville, Lindhurst

OLIVEHURST — Fueled with passion and burning desire, the Bear River Bruins wrestling team quenched its thirst for victory by sweeping its duals over Pioneer Valley League foes Marysville and Lindhurst Tuesday evening at Lindhurst High School.

Trailing Marysville 35-30, Bear River turned the tide down the strech to secure the final four matches and seal a 52-35 victory.

"We played the dual match extremely well," said head coach Kevin Figueroa. "We were hoping our remaining four wrestlers would pull it out and they didn't fail us. It's nice to see when you're working the kids so hard and then they see that they can actually win as a team, and see them united as a family that's just uniquely diverse, it's nice."

Battling the Indians, Derek Warner (113-pound weight class) and sophomore Ashlyn Canizalez (120) got Bear River on the board with early pins for an 18-6 lead.

"I just stuck to what I know, tried to keep it as basic as possible, see whatever shots were there and took them when I could and just kept fighting," said Canizalez, who earned her first league win over a male competitor. "I want it more so I practice harder I suppose. I know what I'm working towards now, where last year I had no idea what's going on and that's the difference."

However, the cushion quickly dissolved and the Bruins found themselves down, but its senior stacked finale proved to be the difference.

Senior Hunter Daniels (182) went the distance going all three periods for a hard fought 15-4 win by major decision. Senior Aidan Smith (195) kept the momentum rolling with his crafty maneuvers and a quick first round pin. Seniors Jared Baze (220) added to the dominant stretch with a pin, as did Trae Nix against his opponent in the heavyweight bout.

"We really focused on working as a team more than individuals and focusing on the bigger picture other than who's going to make it to Masters or who's going to make it the furthest," said Smith, who was all smiles. "I'm really proud of my team. They did a great job. They did their jobs."

The Bruins easily took the second match over a short-handed Lindhurst squad, 84-0. Jacob Vaughan and Nix each pinned their respective opponents as the other weight classes were forfeited.

Bear River improves to 4-1 in the PVL standings after its recent wins in addition to a forfeit by Colfax. The Bruins, whose only loss came against Center, now await the result of the Cougars final dual with hopes of becoming co-league champs.

In the meantime, Bear River is back on the mat at the Tim Brown tournament Friday and Saturday at Cal Expo in Sacramento. The Bruins will also have one more opportunity to sharpen their skills before the postseason Jan. 19 at the Placer Duals tourney.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.