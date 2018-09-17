PREP WATER POLO: Miners off to solid start as league play nears

Nevada Union's boys water polo team is off to a solid start to the 2018 season.

The Miners put forth a strong showing at the Roddy Svendson Tournament in Merced over the weekend. They went 3-1 at the tourney, earning wins over Tokay, 12-1, Atwater, 12-8, and Enochs, 10-7. NU's lone loss came against Beyer, 9-7.

The tourney in Merced was the Miners' second this season. They also fared well at the Sierra Shootout, going 2-2 with wins over Marin County and Gregori.

Leading the Miners this season has been Chandler Eli and Jacob Pardini. Eli is a force for the Miners' defense, and Pardini leads the offensive attack with lots of movement, drives and scoring.

The Miners boast an experienced squad as every starter from last season is back this year.

Next up for Nevada Union (5-3) is its Foothill Valley League opener at Bear River Monday. Last season, the Miners and Bruins split their two contests.

