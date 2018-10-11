PREP WATER POLO: Miners, Bruins battle it out as playoffs near

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the water polo teams from Nevada Union and Bear River dove in against each other in an effort to best their cross-county rival and inch closer to the top of the Foothill Valley League standings as the postseason nears.

The Miners and Bruins opened the second half of league play against each other Wednesday and when the water finally settled at the Craig Zetterberg Aquatic Center, it was the Nevada Union boys and the Bear River girls that basked in the glow of victory and bettered their playoff position.

BOYS: NEVADA UNION 21,

BEAR RIVER 4

The Miners dominated the boys game, jumping out to a 12-1 halftime lead before cruising to a 17-point victory.

"Our team came out with a high intensity level and when we do that we have good results," said Nevada Union head coach Lotty Hellested.

Leading the charge was senior Jacob Pardini and junior Rive Fredericks, who each netted seven goals.

While Pardini and Fredericks paced the NU offense, several others got in on the scoring as six different Miners tallied goals. Senior Chandler Eli chipped in three goals, freshman Milo Goehring scored two, senior Ben Arenchild added one and junior Kaid Reischman had one.

"We're deep. We didn't lose hardly any starters from last year," said Hellested. "People this year are like 'you're a whole new team,' but actually we're not. We're a year more mature and moved up some strong, now, juniors, so now were deeper."

Nevada Union's defense was strong all game, allowing just four Bear River goals. Leading the Miners defensive effort was Eli.

"(Eli) is key to us being successful," said Hellested. "He's our defensive guy and he always matches up on their strongest guy. Chandler is huge for us."

Notching goals for the Bruins was Dylan Sinclair Braden Fowler, each with two.

"We need to keep taking steps forward as far as recognizing stuff," Bear River head coach Daryn Glasgow said. "They need to play better defense, and that starts on the offensive end of the pool with protecting the ball."

The win for Nevada Union (6-1 FVL) puts them in a three-way tie for first place in the FVL with Ponderosa (6-1 FVL) and Oakmont (6-1 FVL). The Miners are on the road to face Oakmont on Monday and take on Ponderosa at home Wednesday. The Miners beat Ponderosa, 7-6, the first time around, and lost to Oakmont, 11-9, in their first meeting. NU's final league game is at Rio Linda Oct. 24.

The loss for Bear River (2-4 FVL) drops them into fourth place in the FVL standings. The top three teams earn bids to the playoffs. The Bruins are at home next week, hosting Rio Linda on Monday and Oakmont on Wednesday.

GIRLS: BEAR RIVER 11, NEVADA UNION 4

What was a close bout at first, turned into a runaway victory for the Lady Bruins.

After battling to a 4-4 tie with a little more than three minutes left in the first half, Bear River ripped off seven unanswered goals to earn the win and avenge an earlier season loss to the Lady Miners.

"Better defense, press and steal, and they communicated a lot better," said Glasgow, who also coaches the Bear River girls team. "They worked together really well."

Bear River had lost to NU, 11-9, the first time the squads faced off, and fell behind 3-2 after one quarter Wednesday, but the Lady Bruins quickly took control in the second quarter and never relented after that. After an NU goal tied the match 4-4 midway through the second quarter, Bear River (3-3 FVL) took over, netting seven straight goals to grab the victory and move into sole possession of third place in the FVL standings. The loss dropped the Lady Miners (2-4 FVL) into fourth place.

Leading the Lady Bruins was Maggie O'Callaghan, who sets the tone for Bear River on both sides of the pool.

"Maggie O'Callaghan is offensively and defensively the leader of the team," said Glasgow.

O'Callaghan got the scoring started for Bear River with a goal, three minutes into the first quarter. She would finish with three. Bear River's Whitney Liybbert and Arieal Swindell each scored four goals in the win.

Leading the Bear River defensive effort was Emily Adamson and Emma Cutter.

"They are two of the smallest girls in the pool, and they just rock defensively," said Glasgow. "They came up with a lot of steals and put on really good pressure."

Netting goals for the Lady Miners were Abby Moya, Alex Zetterberg, Aubrianna Johnson and Macey Rhodes.

"We're going to have to play with better pace and not play tired," said NU head coach Jenn Krill after the game. "Counters are the equivalent to fast breaks in basketball and that's what we try to do, is push the pace and today we didn't do a very good job of it."

Despite being in fourth place in the standings, Krill remains optimistic about her team's postseason chances.

"We have a couple games coming up we think we can win," she said. "We still have a shot at the playoffs."

Next up for the Lady Miners is a road match with Oakmont Monday and a home contest with Ponderosa Wednesday.

Bear River now controls its own destiny as far as playoffs, needing only to hold their position in the FVL standings. Next up for the Lady Bruins is a pair of home matches against Rio Linda Monday and Oakmont Wednesday.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.