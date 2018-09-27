PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union tops Lincoln; Bear River bests Lindhurst

Nevada Union's girls volleyball team grabbed its first Foothill Valley League victory of the season, knocking off Lincoln in straight sets, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11.

Leading the Lady Miners' offensive attack was junior outside hitter Faith Menary with a team-high 13 kills. Junior hitter Emerson Dunbar added eight kills, Senior middle hitter Meadow Aragon totaled five kills and junior Kendall Hughes chipped in with four kills.

Setting the Nevada Union hitters all night was senior Bekah McGill, who finished with 27 assists to go with 10 digs and eight aces.

Next up for the Lady Miners (19-9, 1-3 FVL) is a tournament Saturday at Oak Ridge. They get back into league play Monday at home against Rio Linda.

BEAR RIVER 3, LINDHURST 0

The Lady Bruins cruised past Pioneer Valley League foe Lindhurst in straight sets, 25-10, 25-10, 25-19, Wednesday night.

Recommended Stories For You

Julie Bristol, a junior, led Bear River from the service line, notching 11 aces in the victory.

Sophomore middle block Sydney Franks and junior outside hitter Bella Thornbury led the offensive attack with six kills each. Senior Caitlyn McLaughlin chipped in five kills.

The Lady Bruins (13-8, 3-1 PVL) get back at it Monday with a league bout at home against Foothill.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.