PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union knocks off Davis in first round of playoffs

With their usual complete team effort and highly-potent attack, the Miners knocked off the Davis Blue Devils in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I boys volleyball playoffs Tuesday night at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

Nevada Union, the No. 3 seed, took care of business in four sets, topping No. 14 Blue Devils, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 25-13.

"I like how we started," Nevada Union head coach Lance Mansuetti said. "I felt like they took control and established themselves as the better team, but I think they let off of that as the match went on…We need to take care of business and stay focused."

After buzzing through the first set, the Miners found themselves playing from behind in the second set, but rallied late to go up 2-0.

The Miners were a bit sloppy in the third set and despite a late push, couldn't pull off a late rally.

After dropping the third set, the Miners came out swinging in the fourth set and jumped out to a 7-2 edge behind a couple Jordan Mills aces and high-flying kills.

Recommended Stories For You

"It was really important," said Mills of starting strong in the fourth set. "It's a morale thing. We want to build momentum going forward. It's important to get our guys fired up."

Leading the Miners was Nick Ashbaugh with a team-high 19 kills. Mills was next with nine kills. Tanner Quiggle added seven kills, Preston Nowak had six, Ibrahim Torkman also had six, Riley Nelson had five kills and Cameron Dallago had four kills. Of the 11 Miners that played, 10 tallied kills in the win.

Doing a solid job of setting the NU hitters were Sam Hales and Trevor Johnson.

Senior Libero Joey Cena led the defense with 24 digs.

The Miners (30-4) never trailed in the fourth and decisive set and will now advance to the second round of the playoffs Thursday, where they will host the winner of the No. 6 Elk Grove vs. No. 11 Ponderosa first round matchup.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.