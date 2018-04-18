PREP VOLLEYBALL: Miners topple Woodcreek in critical league bout

The Nevada Union boys volleyball team avenged their only league loss of the season Wednesday, knocking off Woodcreek in a bout between the top two Sierra Foothill League teams.

Playing in the friendly confines of Albert Ali Gymnasium, the Miners made quick work of the Timberwolves, winning in straight sets, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21.

Leading Nevada Union's attack was senior captain Nick Ashbaugh with 18 kills. Jordan Mills added 10 kills. Tanner Quiggle and Ibrahim Torkman each added six kills.

Setting the NU hitters was Sam Hales and Trevor Johnson with 27 assists and 16 assists, respectively.

Defensively, Preston Newak led the Miners with three blocks. Mills and Joey Cena led the team in digs with 11 and 10, respectively.

The Miners had dropped their first matchup with Woodcreek, a five-set loss March 19. Wednesday's win moves Nevada Union (17-2, 8-1 SFL) into a tie with Woodcreek (12-3, 8-1 SFL) atop the league standings.

Next up for the Miners is a tournament at Granite Bay Saturday.

After the tourney the Miners head down the final stretch of league play, facing the Folsom Bulldogs at home Monday, the Granite Bay Grizzlies on the road next Wednesday and closing the regular season April 30 at home against the Oak Ridge Trojans.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.