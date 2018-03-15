PREP VOLLEYBALL: Miners sweep Del Oro for 11th straight win

The Nevada Union boys volleyball team earned its 11th win in a row, and second straight in Sierra Foothill League play, with a three-set sweep of Del Oro Wednesday.

In a matchup between last season's SFL co-champs, the Miners set the tone early, winning the first set handily, 25-16. They then edged out a tightly contested second set, 26-24, before cruising to victory in the third set, 25-13.

Leading the Nevada Union attack were Nick Ashbaugh and Jordan Mills with 10 kills each. Ibrahim Torkman and Preston Novack each chipped in five kills. Senior setter Sam Hales led the team in assists with 15.

The Miners were impressive from the service line with 12 total aces, getting three each from Mills, Hales and Matt Duffy.

Defensively, Nevada Union notched six blocks, getting three from Cameron Dallago to lead the way.

With the straight set sweep of Del Oro, the Miners remain unblemished and have yet to drop set.

Recommended Stories For You

The Miners (11-0, 2-0 SFL) will look to extend their win streak to 12 on Monday when they hit the road to face the Woodcreek Timberwolves. NU's next three league games are on the road. The Miners' next home game is April 5 against Granite Bay.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.