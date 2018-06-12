PREP VOLLEYBALL: Miners help North win Optimist All Star Game

Nevada Union was well represented at last week's Optimist All-Star Volleyball Game as four Miners participated in the end of season showcase.

Miners Nick Ashbaugh, Sam Hales, Tanner Quiggle and Ibrahim Torkman all played for the North team, which was led by NU head coach Lance Mansuetti.

As expected, the All-Star matchup featured the top seniors from the region and resulted in a highly competitive bout that went five sets.

The two sides traded sets early on with the South winning the first and third sets, and the North winning the second and fourth sets, sending the match to a fifth and decisive set.

The North fell behind early, 6-1, in the fifth set and were a point away from losing at 14-7. That's when Ashbaugh went to the service line and led the North as it rallied to win the set, 17-15, and earn the victory.

Ashbaugh was named the North team's Most Outstanding Player. The South team's Most Outstanding Player was Nico Saboonchi from Whitney.

