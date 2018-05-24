PREP VOLLEYBALL: Miners, Bruins earn all-league honors

With abundant skill throughout its roster and a balanced attack, the Nevada Union boys volleyball team tore through an elite group of talented foes and staked claim to the 2018 Sierra Foothill League Championship.

The Miners went 11-1 in one of the Sac-Joaquin Section's toughest leagues, and avenged their only league loss along the way. It was their depth that made them so formidable all season long and it was their depth that made them SFL champs. It's only fitting their depth is reflected on the All-Sierra Foothill League Teams. The Miners placed four players on the All-SFL First Team and another three on the All-SFL Second Team.

"I'm excited about the season they had," Nevada Union head coach Lance Mansuetti said of his team. "It was a very fun group to coach."

Earning All-SFL First Team honors for Nevada Union was senior outside hitter Nick Ashbaugh, senior setter Sam Hales, senior opposite hitter Tanner Quiggle and junior hitter Jordan Mills. Ashbaugh, Hales and Quiggle were all chosen to participate in the Optimist All-Star Game as well.

Ashbaugh, an incredibly athletic and powerful hitter, led the Miners in kills this season, notching 375 with a 42.7 kill percentage. He was also second on the team in digs with 256.

Hales, a three-year varsity player, did a masterful job of running the NU offense and led the team in assists with 550. He was also strong from the service line and led the Miners with 56 aces.

The hard-hitting Mills was second on the team in kills with 202 and was first in total blocks with 43.

At 6-foot, 5 -inches, Quiggle was a force at the net for the Miners all season, finishing with 139 kills and 39 blocks.

Landing All-SFL Second Team honors for the Miners are senior middle block Ibrahim Torkman, senior setter Trevor Johnson and sophomore hitter Preston Nowak.

Torkman was an intimidating power at the net, often hammering down kills with great velocity. He finished the year with 127 kills, and doing so at an impressive 51.4 kill percentage.

Nowak didn't take long to get comfortable at the varsity level and was a major contributor for NU all season, scoring 141 kills, 36 blocks and 63 digs.

Johnson was a skilled passer for the Miners, finishing the season with 352 assists.

The Miners finished the season 31-5 overall and lost in Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals to eventual champion Whitney.

A PAIR OF BRUINS EARN ALL-SVC HONORS

Bear River's Jace Rath was so impressive in his freshman season, the coaches from the Sierra Valley Conference unanimously voted him to the All-SVC First Team.

The athletic outside hitter led the Bruins in several categories, including kills, kill percentage, hitting percentage and aces.

Bear River senior Sam Nichols earned All-SVC Honorable Mention and was also chosen to participate in the Optimist All-Star Game.

The Bruins closed the season with an 8-7 overall record and finished in fourth place in the SVC with a 5-7 league record.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.