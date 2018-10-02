PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners roll past Rio Linda

Behind a balanced attack and a strong effort at the service line, Nevada Union's girls volleyball team cruised to victory over Foothill Valley League foe Rio Linda, 25-7, 25-12, 25-12, Monday night at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

Leading the Lady Miners offensive charge was junior outside hitter Teola Nowak with eight kills. Junior outside hitter Faith Menary added six kills. Senior middle hitter Meadow Aragon chipped in with five kills. And, Lydia Moore, Sierra Nunnink and Emerson Dunbar all tallied four kills each.

Running the offense was senior setter Bekah McGill and junior Kendall Hughes, finishing with 16 assists and 13 assists, respectively.

The Lady Miners were really strong at the service line, scoring 17 aces from seven different players. Leading the way was Aragon with five aces. McGill and Nunnink had three aces each.

Next up for Nevada Union (21-11, 2-3 FVL) is a home bout against Placer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Lady Miners currently sit in a tie for third place with Placer (7-9, 2-3 FVL) in the league standings. Ponderosa (23-2, 5-0 FVL) is in first and Oakmont (11-11, 4-1 FVL) is in second.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.