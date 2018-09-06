PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners rally past Pleasant Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)

Nevada Union's girls volleyball team was pushed to the limit Wednesday night, but rallied late and earned a hard-fought victory over non-league opponent Pleasant Valley (Chico).

Competing at Albert Ali Gymnasium, the Lady Miners took the first two sets for an early advantage. The Vikings from Pleasant Valley didn't go quietly though, taking sets three and four to force a fifth and decisive set. The Lady Miners rose to the occasion to grab the final set and win the match, 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 24-26, 15-13.

Nevada Union was balanced in its attack, getting 18 kills from Faith Menary, 12 kills from Emerson Dunbar, 11 kills from Teola Nowak, 10 kills from Kendall Hughes and seven kills from Meadow Aragon.

Setting up the NU hitters all night was senior Bekah McGill with 58 assists. McGill was also strong at the service line with five aces.

Leading the defensive effort was Menary with 18 digs, Lexie Rhoden with 17 digs and Hughes with 11 digs.

Having a strong night at the net was Dunbar with four blocks and Aragon with three blocks.

The contest with Pleasant Valley was Nevada Union's first game back after seven matches in Reno at the High Sierra Tournament over the weekend. The Lady Miners went 3-4 at the tourney and finished 16th out of 36 teams at the elite tourney.

With Wednesday's win, the Lady Miners improve to 13-5 overall this season. Next up for the Lady Miners is their Foothill Valley League opener at Placer Sept. 17.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.