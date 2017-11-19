PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners fall in 2nd round of NorCals

The Nevada Union girls volleyball team had its spirited run through the postseason came to a close Saturday as the Lady Miners fell to Sacred Heart Prep (Atherton) in the second round of the CIF NorCal Division-II Championship Tournament.

The No. 6 seeded Lady Miners held a two sets to one advantage, but No. 3 Sacred Heart rallied to grab the final two sets and the victory, 25-18, 17-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8.

Leading the Lady Miners against the Sacred Heart Gators was senior captain Regan Heppe, who tallied 16 kills, 17 digs and an ace. Sophomore Faith Menary also had a strong match with a team-high 17 kills to go with 10 digs and four aces. Senior captain Greta Kramer was solid at the net with seven blocks and seven kills. Fellow middle Meadow Aragon chipped in with five blocks and three kills. Senior hitter Danica Minard added six kills and two aces. NU's junior setter Bekah McGill finished with 45 assists, 12 digs, three blocks, two kills and an ace.

The loss closes a season in which the Lady Miners won 34 matches, placed third in the powerful Sierra Foothill League, reached the Sac-Joaquin Section D-II title game and won a first-round matchup in the NorCal tourney.

