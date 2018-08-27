PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners dominate on way to Flock Tournament Championship

For the second year in a row, the Lady Miners volleyball team rose above the rest of the competition and claimed the Flock Tournament Championship.

Nevada Union's girl's volleyball team dominated at the annual tourney held at Cosumnes River College, going 6-0 overall without dropping a set on its way to the title.

"It was a good day and a good team effort overall," Nevada Union head coach Chrys Dudek said. "We had to dig into our bench a little and they rose to the occasion. It went really well."

The Lady Miners knocked off River City (25-18, 25-19), Bear Creek (25-13, 25-15) and Yuba City (25-17, 28-26) in pool play. Nevada Union then went on to top Pierce (25-12, 25-17) and Inderkum (25-22, 25-21) to reach the tourney title match against Yuba City.

The Lady Miners topped the Honkers for a second time, 25-17, 25-23, to take home the championship.

Playing a big role in the Lady Miners' success was setter Kendall Hughes, who was named the tourney MVP by her team. Hughes finished the tourney with 46 assists, 42 digs, 14 kills and 12 aces.

Junior outside hitter Faith Menary was also strong with a team-high 51 kills to go with 59 digs and eight aces. Junior outside hitter Emerson Dunbar added 43 kills, eight blocks and 11 aces. Teola Nowak chipped in with 14 kills and 10 blocks. Senior libero Sydney Rhoden led the team in digs with 73. Senior setter Rebekah McGill added 38 assists, 13 digs and four aces. Junior Sierra Nunnink finished with 11 kills and 19 digs. Senior middle Meadow Aragon tallied eight kills, eight blocks and two aces. Junior defensive specialist Kendall Gould notched 32 digs. And, Lexie Rhoden scored six aces to go with 14 digs.

"We had quite a few blocks, our serve-receive was strong and that helped us run a faster offense, and they just never gave up," Dudek said. "We had some tight games. Inderkum was really strong. They had some big hitters, but we just dug it up."

The Lady Miners are coming off a 2017 campaign in which they won 34 matches, reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game and made it to the second round of the CIF NorCal Tournament.

Next up for the Lady Miners (8-1) is a road bout with River Valley today. They then return home to host Bear River at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.