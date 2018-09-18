PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bruins maul Marysville in PVL opener; Lady Miners fall at Placer

Bear River's girls volleyball team opened Pioneer Valley League play on a strong note, topping Marysville in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20, at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium Monday.

Leading the Lady Bruins attack was senior outside hitter Callie Bickmore with a team-high 14 kills. Sophomore middle block Sydney Franks had a strong night for Bear River, notching eight kills and four blocks.

Senior captain Caitlin McLaughlin did a good job of setting the Lady Bruins hitters all evening, doling out 29 assists to go with three kills.

Having a good night at the service line was junior libero Julie Bristol with five aces.

Next up for the Lady Bruins (11-7, 1-0) is a home contest at 6 p.m. today against the rival Colfax Falcons (9-7,1-0).

PLACER 3, NEVADA UNION 1

The Lady Miners had a tough time on the road in their Foothill Valley League opener, falling to Placer in four sets, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16.

Putting in strong games for Nevada Union was junior outside hitter Faith Menary with 12 kills, 13 digs and two aces. Senior middle hitter Meadow Aragon added eight kills and three blocks. Emerson Dunbar, a junior hitter, tallied seven kills.

Leading the Lady Miners in assists was Bekah McGill with 33. The senior setter also tallied five aces in the match.

Next up for Nevada Union is a home bout against Oakmont at 6:30 p.m. today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.