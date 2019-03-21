PREP VOLLEYBALL: JV Miners off to strong start
March 21, 2019
Nevada Union's junior varsity boys volleyball team is off to an hot start to the 2019 season, winning all 11 of their matches so far, including a recent tournament at Placer High School.
The Miners beat six teams at the tourney, including wins over Lincoln, Granite Bay and Woodcreek, and didn't drop a set along the way.
Nevada Union went 10-0 in non-league and tourney play and opened its Foothill Valley League slate of games with a win over Placer Wednesday. The team is comprised of Joe Pardini, Brady Mills, Gavin Minty, Aiden Wahl, Ty Brooks, Eli Jones, Ben Hescock, Andrew Snyder, Isaac Frazier, Kenton Boswell, Saxon Moseman and Blake Hronis.
The team is coached by Scott Mills and Karen Ashbaugh.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
