PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bear River sweeps league foe Lincoln

It didn't take long for the Bear River boys volleyball team to get things rolling Tuesday evening in its Sierra Valley Conference League matchup against Lincoln.

Playing in the friendly confines of at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium, the Bruins were led by senior Sam Nichols and junior Noah Skowronski, who combined for 33 service points as the team downed the Fighting Zebras in straight sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19.

"(Our guys) were fired up," said Bear River's first year varsity coach Jonathan Good. "That's their old coach (Keith Hart) on the other side. They got pumped up for it and they didn't let it get to them. We stayed focused, good all-around play. Not a lot of mistakes and just really good from the service line."

As a team, Bear River served up 17 aces and kept Lincoln on its heels throughout the match. The Bruins took the lead for good in the first set going up 10-9 on what turned into a 7-0 run as it maintained control from there.

"We just played our game," said Nichols. "Just kept the pressure on them. We didn't make a lot of mistakes and that's probably why we won in three."

In the second set, Bear River picked up where it left off, opening on a 10-0 run, pounding shots across the net. Lincoln would mount a comeback to pull within a few points at 15-12, but the Bruins regained their composure and slammed the door with another impressive 10-2 rally.

"That's us when we're doing pretty good," explained Skowronski. "Those are the longest service runs we've had all year. I had nine, Sam had seven or eight or nine. We don't always get those runs, but that really helps."

However, the Zebras would not go quietly in the third set as they took a 9-7 lead. The tide quickly turned though as Bear River's fire was sparked once more, going on a 9-1 tear to go ahead 16-10 and secure the straight set sweep.

Freshman Jace Rath led the team with 10 kills, Skowronski tossed up 18 service points, followed by Nichols with 15. Freshman Weston Prosser rounded out the offense, dishing up 17 assists.

Next up Bear River (6-2, 3-2 SVCL) travels to take on Placer Thursday.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.