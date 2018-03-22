PREP VOLLEYBALL: Balanced attack spurs Miners past Bulldogs

After suffering its first loss of the season, the Nevada Union boys volleyball team rebounded nicely with a strong showing on the road against Sierra Foothill League foe Folsom.

The Miners blasted the Bulldogs in the first set, 25-12, then took the second set, 25-21, and closed the match out with a hard-fought 29-27 third set victory.

Leading a balanced Miners attack was Nick Ashbaugh with 10 kills. The senior hitter leads the Miners in kills this season with 131 through 13 matches.

Jordan Mills, a junior hitter, added nine kills. Senior middle block Ibrahim Torkman tallied five kills. And, senior oppo hitter Tanner Quiggle chipped in four.

Setting up the NU hitters was senior setters Trevor Johnson and Sam Hales with 15 and 14 assists respectively. Hales leads the team in assists this year with 197. Johnson has 120.

From the service line, the Miners notched six aces, including three from Mills, who is tied with Hales for the most by a Miner this season with 20.

Leading the defense was Ashbaugh with 14 digs.

With the win, Nevada Union improves to 12-1 overall and 3-1 in SFL play. Their lone loss came after a five-set battle with Woodcreek Monday.

The Miners, who won a share of the SFL Championship a season ago, are currently in third place in the 2018 SFL standings behind Woodcreek (7-2, 3-0 SFL) and Granite Bay (14-6, 3-0 SFL).

Next up for the Miners is an April 4 road matchup with Oak Ridge.

Nevada Union's first SFL home game is scheduled for April 5 against Granite Bay.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232. Deadline for submission is 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday.