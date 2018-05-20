PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Miners, Bruins, Falcons earn trips to Masters meet

Competing against the best their respective divisions have to offer, several Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian track and field athletes rose to the occasion and left their mark at the Sac-Joaquin Section Divisional meets last week.

A couple of Bear River distance runners shined in the Division IV-V meet at Cesar Chavez High School in Stockton. Senior Anna Larson won the D-IV girls 3,200-meter race with a personal best time of 11 minutes, 43.88 seconds.

Fellow Bear River senior Camden Criesco took second in the D-IV boys 3,200 with a mark of 9:54.30, finishing less than a second behind the first place finisher Collin Ullrich from Liberty Ranch.

"(Larson and Criesco) both have put together outstanding senior seasons," said Bear River track and field coach Kevin Vasquez. "I'm extremely proud of what they've done."

With their efforts at the divisional meet, Larson and Criesco both earned berths to the upcoming Sac-Joaquin Section Masters meet, where the top athletes from each division come together to decide the section's best.

Bear River throwers Matt Whiting and Tommy Triplett were also strong at the Division IV-V event. Whiting, a sophomore, placed third in the D-IV boys discus with a throw of 131 feet, 11 inches. Whiting will also be advancing to the Masters meet.

Recommended Stories For You

"He has really risen to the occasion and is throwing really well," Vasquez said. "He's obviously a talent."

Triplett placed third in the D-IV boys shot put with a heave of 44-06. Colfax's Garren O'Keefe won the shot put with a mark of 48-05.

Also competing for Bear River was Matt Rodriguez, who placed fifth in the D-IV boys pole vault.

The top-five from the meet, combining both D-IV and D-V, advance to the Masters meet.

Forest Lake Christian athletes were at the same meet, but competing against the D-V schools.

Leading the FLC team was Amber Jackson, who won the girls D-V 1,600 race with a time of 5:07.13. Jackson also took third in the 400, fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the triple jump. Jackson qualified for the Masters in the 1,600 and the 300.

FLC's Priscilla Jones will also be advancing to the Masters meet after a third place finish in the D-V 300 hurdles. Jones also placed fifth in the 100 hurdles.

FLC leaper Lily Sween earned a couple top-five finishes, taking fourth in the girls D-V long jump and third in the high jump. Sween qualified for the Masters meet in the high jump.

Nevada Union's athletes competed in the Division I meet held at Elk Grove High School and earned a couple trips to the Masters meet.

NU's Jacob Markwad leaped his way into the Masters meet with a seventh place finish in the boys triple jump.

Isaiah Duterte will also be representing the Miners at the Masters meet after a ninth place finish in the boys discus.

The top-12 in each event at the D-I meet advance to the Masters meet.

NU's Danica Minard also competed at the D-I meet, placing 17th in the girls triple jump with a personal best leap of 34-00.

The Masters meet is a two-day event starting Thursday at Elk Grove High School. The top-three in each event at the Masters meet will advance to the State Championships June 1-2 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.