PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Miners, Bruins and Falcons run, leap to league titles

With impressive efforts in distance running, jumping events, hurdles and throws several athletes from Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian claimed league titles and punched tickets to the upcoming Sac-Joaquin Section divisional meets.

With an impending move to the newly formed Foothill Valley League in the fall, Nevada Union's track and field team participated in its final Sierra Foothill League Championship meet last Friday, earning two league titles and qualifying five for Wednesday's Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Meet.

Competing on his home track at Hooper Stadium, Nevada Union junior distance runner Garrett Gough crushed the competition in the boys 3,200 meter run, taking first place with a time of 9 minutes, 33.42 seconds. Gough's time was more than 12 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Nevada Union's other league champ is senior Jacob Markwad, who won the boys triple jump with a distance of 43-feet, 7 inches.

Also shining for the Miners was Isaiah Duterte with a second place finish in the boys discus, Danica Minard with a fourth place finish in the girls triple jump, and Greta Kramer with a fourth place finish in the girls 100 hurdles. Top-four in each event advanced to the Divisional meet.

Earning SFL titles for NU at the junior varsity level was Tolan Rios, who placed first in both the shot put and discus events. NU's Skyler Meinholz also nabbed a league title, winning the girls JV high jump.

Recommended Stories For You

As a team, the Miners finished fifth overall in the boys varsity standings and sixth in the girls varsity standings. The team from Del Oro won the boys championship. Oak Ridge won the girls team title.

Both the boys and girls junior varsity teams for NU finished third.

Over at the Pioneer Valley League Track and Field Championships, held at Lincoln High School, Bear River earned a pair of league titles and qualified five for Tuesday's Sac-Joaquin Section DIV-DV meet.

Leading the Bruins were a pair of distance runners as Camden Criesco won the boys 3,200 and Anna Larson was the first to finish the girls 3,200.

Larson dominated her competition, winning in a time of 12:15.42, which was more than 15 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Criesco was challenged all the way to the finish line, but the senior pulled out the victory with a time of 9:45.40, just edging Placer's Jesus Guerra Reyes (9:46.04).

Bruins that will be advancing to the section's DIV-DV meet include Tommy Triplett with a second place finish in the shot put, Matt Whiting with a third place finish in the discus and Matt Rodriguez with a third place finish in the Pole vault.

Bear River's boys and girls varsity teams both finished in sixth overall. Placer won both the boys and girls team titles.

Forest Lake Christian's track and field athletes took part in the Sierra Delta League Championships with several Falcons rising above the rest and earning league championships.

Junior Lilly Sween had an incredible showing in the girls leaping events, winning the long jump with a distance of 16-04, the triple jump with a mark of 34-02 and the high jump with a leap of 5-02.

Also winning three league titles for FLC was Amber Jackson with first place finishes in the 300 hurdles, the 1,600, and the 400.

FLC's Priscilla Jones (100 hurdles), Autumn Nootbaar (3,200) and Emma Schmitt (shot put) all won league titles in their respective events as well.

The FLC girls also claimed the league title as a team.

Next up for the FLC girls team is Tuesday's Sac-Joaquin Section DIV-DV meet where the top-five in each event advance to the secton's Masters meet.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232. All meet results courtesy of http://www.athletic.net.