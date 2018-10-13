PREP TENNIS: Lady Miners top Ponderosa, move into 1st place

Nevada Union's girls tennis team avenged its only league loss of the season, topping Ponderosa in convincing fashion, 7-2, Thursday.

Competing on their home courts, the Lady Miners won four of the six singles matches and claimed victory in all three doubles matches.

Leading NU in singles play was Brenna Chargin, who won the No. 3 matchup over Jillian Lujan, 6-1, 6-2. Reese Wheeler earned the win for the Lady Miners in the No. 4 matchup, topping Shae Steiner, 6-2, 6-1. In the No. 5 match, NU's Meg Slade beat Maiah Eiseminger, 6-2, 6-2. And, Abella Glorfield bested Anna Pagcaliugan, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in the No. 6 bout.

Leading the NU sweep through the doubles matches was Zara Katzenstein and Monica Kittle, who took the No. 1 doubles matchup, 7-6, 6-3. NU's Sammie Maliszewski and Molly Becker rallied to win the No. 2 doubles matchup, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5. And, in the No. 3 doubles contest, NU's Hannah Thompson and Phoeba Bertran topped their opponents, 6-7, 6-2, 7-1.

The victory improves the Lady Miners to 7-1 in Foothill Valley League play and moves them into first place in the league standings.

Next up for Nevada Union is a road match at Lincoln on Tuesday.

