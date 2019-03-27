PREP TENNIS: Bruins top rival Colfax
March 27, 2019
Bear River's tennis team defeated long-time rival Colfax, 6-3, in a hard-fought match between two playoff perennials on Tuesday.
All four of Bear River singles players come away with key wins.
In one of the best Pioneer Valley League matches of the season so far, Bear River's freshman phenom and No. 1 girls player Sophia Christen remained undefeated on the season with a challenging comeback win against Colfax's talented senior Sarah Detweiler 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. Christen continues to use her powerful serve and volley game to keep her opponents off balance.
No. 1 boys player Caleb Lowry took care of business with a very consistent match to win 6-2, 6-1.
Daniel Tantum moved up from doubles to singles to grab an important match 6-4, 7-6.
Emmy Christensen used her powerful serve to move to 4-1 on the season with a two-set sweep of her opponent 6-4, 6-1.
Bear River also got key matches from the No. 2 boys doubles team of Charlie Kirks and Jacob Knox who won 6-4, 6-7, 10-5 and the mixed doubles team of Dominique Peter and Micah Brown who defeated their opponents 6-4, 6-3.
The win puts Bear River at 4-1 for the first round of matches in the always tough PVL.
The Bruins continue league play today at home against Center High of Sacramento.
