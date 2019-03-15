PREP TENNIS: Bear River edges Center in PVL opener

Bear River's tennis team opened the Pioneer Valley League season with a win against longtime rival Center, 5-4, on Tuesday.

Keys to the win came from both girls singles players. Girls No. 1 Sophia Christen, a freshman, won her match 6-2, 6-1 while girls No. 2 Emmy Christensen, a sophomore, won a hard-fought match 6-4, 6-3.

Both boys doubles teams took home wins with No. 1 Daniel Tantum and Ian Hayes winning easily 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 2 doubles team of Brendon Le and Jacob Knox also won 6-1, 6-1. The mixed doubles team of Charlie Kirks and Vanise Nunez also won 6-1, 6-1.

On Thursday, Bear River traveled to Olivehurst to take on perennial tennis powerhouse Lindhurst High School. Lindhurst took home the win 7-2 to begin their season 2-0 while Bear River falls to 1-1. Standouts for Bear River include both girls singles players who each begin the season undefeated at 2-0. Christen won 6-3, 6-3 using a powerful serve and volley game while Christensen won 7-5, 6-3 using her powerful serve as a weapon throughout the match.

Following a bye on Tuesday, Bear River travels to Marysville Thursday to continue their play against a deep and talented PVL schedule.

