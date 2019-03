Bear River's Terry Logue was among the 13 coaches recognized for their outstanding work when the CIF State office announced the 2018-19 Eastbay Model Coach Award winners this week.

Now in its 18th year, the CIF Model Coach Award program is designed to acknowledge coaches who have served as positive role models in their schools and communities, and who have exhibited the traits apparent in the 16 principles of Pursuing Victory with Honor.

The 13 winners, nominated through their local CIF Section office, will receive an award and be honored at their sport's State Championship or at an event of the recipient's choosing.

A model coach demonstrates and teaches the six core ethical values: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship (the "Six Pillars of Character"). The CIF believes that the highest potential of sports is achieved when teachers/coaches consciously Teach, Enforce, Advocate and Model (T.E.A.M.) these values and are committed to the ideal of Pursuing Victory with Honor.

"There is more to education-based athletics than just winning and losing. We honor and recognize those coaches who teach student-athletes not only the skills needed to excel but also those who are dedicated to teaching them the values of Pursuing Victory with Honorsm and the Six Pillars of Character," said CIF Executive Director Roger L. Blake.

Coaches being honored include Logue (Bear River High School), Heather Fax-Huckaby (Sweetwater), Michelle Galarza (South East), Todd Heil (Santa Barbara), Lorenzo Hernandez (Garfield), Sam Lopez (Selma), Laura Schmitt (Redwood), Steve Selland (Southwest), Ashlee Sherman (Oakland Tech), Todd Sloat (Fall River), Marcy Tarr (Marysville), Elisa Valenzuela (La Puente), and Rosemary Whisenton (Oaklnd Tech).

Logue has been coaching football for the last 45 years and has been at Bear River since 1987. He's won Sacramento Bee Coach of the Year honors twice, won the Mike Gebhardt Award and was the league coach of the year seven times. He's seen his teams compile a 239-103-3 record.

Logue, along with co-head coach Scott Savoie, led the 2018 Bruins football team to an 11-2 overall record and a trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game.

This press release was submitted to The Union by Rebecca Brutlag, Media Relations Officer for the California Interscholastic Federation.