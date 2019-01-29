PREP SPORTS: Terry Logue to receive Model Coach Award

The Sac-Joaquin Section named Terry Logue (Bear River), Maureen Barnett (Rio Americano), Greg Largent (Escalon), Jill McPherson (Ripon), Marcy Tarr (Marysville) and Rick Wanlin (Rosemont) as the recipients of the 2018-19 Sac-Joaquin Section Model Coach Award.

This year's six winners represent six different high schools, four leagues, four of the seven divisions and both halves of the Section.

Largent is the third coach from Escalon High to receive such an honor. Tarr (Marysville) and Logue (Bear River) are the second coaches to receive this honor from their respective schools. For the other three schools — Ripon, Rio Americano and Rosemont — this is their first such honoree.

To date, 110 coaches have been honored from 71 different schools.

The award, honoring coaches who are positive role models within our schools and the community at large, is being given for the 18th year. Each of the six model coaches will receive a plaque and a lifetime Sac-Joaquin Section pass at an awards breakfast on April 30 in Lodi.

Each member school in the Sac-Joaquin Section can nominate one male and one female coach from its staff. Those names then went to the leagues, and each league was then directed to select one male and one female coach and send those names to the Section office for consideration.

Recommended Stories For You

Logue has been coaching football for the last 45 years and has been at Bear River since 1987. He's won Sacramento Bee Coach of the Year honors twice, won the Mike Gebhardt Award and was the league coach of the year seven times. He's seen his teams compile a 239-103-3 record.

He's also coached local youth football and baseball teams. At Bear River, he won the "Teacher That Makes a Difference" award.

"Terry represents everything that we aspire to in the realm of coaching and mentoring of our young people," former Bear River principal Amy Besler said in a press release. "He is tirelessly dedicated, inspiring each player to perform at a higher level than they ever imagined possible."

Logue, along with co-head coach Scott Savoie, led the 2018 Bruins football team to an 11-2 overall record and a trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game.

The Sac-Joaquin Section is also working in conjunction with the state CIF in honoring 20 model coaches from among the 10 sections of the state of California. Each section is allowed two recipients (one male and one female) for their award. From the six above, the committee selected Terry Logue of Bear River and Marcy Tarr of Marysville to represent the Sac-Joaquin Section at that level.

Source: Sac-Joaquin Section Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard.