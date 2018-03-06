PREP SPORTS: Nevada Union student athletes sign college commitments

A pair of Miners will soon be putting their athletic ability on display at the collegiate level as Nevada Union's Kaitlin Trace and Michael Trujillo signed their respective College National Letters of Intent in February.

Trace will be attending and playing softball at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. Trujillo will stay in state, attending and playing lacrosse at Sonoma State.

During Trace's junior year with the Lady Miners, she batted .333 with two home runs, five doubles and a team-high 18 RBIs.

Trujillo is a standout player for the local lacrosse club team, the Gold Country Stampede.

Both student athletes signed their National Letter of Intent at a ceremony held at Nevada Union.

