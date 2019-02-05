Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019

The girls volleyball team was nothing short of dominant as it earned multiple section championships and was a regular contender for the state title. The football team was a feared force on the gridiron. Track and field records fell with regularity. And, NU athletes turned heads everywhere they went.

It was good to be a Miner at the turn of the century.

The athletes, coaches and community contributors from 2000-2005 who best epitomized what it meant to be a Miner and helped Nevada Union athletics shine will all be honored for their contributions when they are inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame April 27 at a ceremony held at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.

"It was kind of a golden era of NU athletics," said Nevada Union Athletics Director Jeff Dellis, who is also a member of the NU Athletics Hall of Fame Committee. "That period of time, there was a lot of championship teams, a lot of kids that went on to play college ball and a lot of great coaches as well."

Thirteen former athletes will be inducted including: Chad Bartlome (class of 2001), Steven Conrad (class of 2004), Ali Daley McColloch (class of 2005), Erik Flores (class of 2005), Joey Hart (class of 1995), Spencer Havner (class of 2001), Jefferson Heidelberger (class of 2001), Brennan McFadden (class of 2005), Josh Roenicke (class of 2001), Wade Sauer (class of 2004), John Sheets (class of 2003), Lauren Zealer Dolan (class of 2003) and Josh Van Matre (class of 2000).

Three coaches are being inducted, including longtime football coach Dave Humphers, who led the Miners to four Sac-Joaquin Section championships (1993, 1994, 2005, 2009). Highly successful volleyball coaches Bob Rogers and Larry Peterson, who led the NU girls volleyball program to six straight section championships (2002-2007), will also be inducted.

Community contributor inductees include Fred Anderson, John Hart and Andy Owens.

"It's a group that represented Nevada Union on the field, on the court and in a variety of ways," said Dellis. "It's also a class that represents Nevada County very well."

The NU Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 2015 to honor the very best in the history of Miners athletics. Inductees are chosen by the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame Committee after an application process.

The honor recognizes members of the Nevada Union family who distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to NU athletics, and possibly beyond, by demonstrating a commitment to and promotion of athletic excellence, character values and good sportsmanship.

This is the fourth NU Athletics Hall of Fame class. The inaugural class, which was inducted in 2016, featured athletes and coaches from the year Nevada Union opened in 1953 through 1969. In 2017, athletes and coaches from 1970-1989 were inducted. Last year, it was athletic standouts and contributors whose impact was made from 1990-1999.

"I teach social studies and often times I'm reminded of our past and how important our past is," Dellis added. "This has really allowed Nevada Union to reconnect with its roots and I think its instilled another cause for pride at Nevada Union. It's reconnected a lot of those inductees back to Nevada Union as well … It's a symbiotic relationship. It means a lot to us and it means a lot to the inductees as well."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.