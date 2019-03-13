PREP SOFTBALL: Nevada Union opens season with win over Colfax

After several early season rain outs, Nevada Union's softball team finally opened the 2019 season Tuesday.

Behind a strong effort from freshman pitcher Makena Hayden and just enough offense, the Lady Miners earned a 4-3 home victory over non-league foe Colfax.

Hayden was solid from the circle, tossing a complete game and striking out 11 while allowing six hits, one walk and one earned run.

Leading the Lady Miners from the plate was senior Vanessa Enriquez with a home run and two RBIs. Sophomore Abby Reynoso added an RBI base hit. Junior Reese Wheeler went 2-for-2 with a pair of base knocks. Senior Emree Nau and sophomore Gabriela Enriquez each tallied hits as well.

Nevada Union had six hits and drew seven walks throughout the game, and led 4-0 after five innings. Colfax made it interesting with three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but NU shut the Falcons down in the seventh to seal the game.

Leading the way for Colfax was sophomore Emily Cerna, who notched a double and two RBIs.

Tuesday's win was the first in a season opener for a Lady Miners since 2013.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.