PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Bruins fall to Linden in 1st round of playoffs

The Bear River softball team's annual run through the playoffs was a short one this year.

The No. 7 seed Lady Bruins were tripped up in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs, falling to No. 2 Linden, 6-0, on the road Monday.

Bear River fell into an early hole after a couple errors allowed a pair of runs to score in the bottom of the first inning.

Lady Bruins pitcher Kaitlyn Maddux threw shutout innings in the second and third, but Linden's offense was persistent and in the fifth plated three more runs to take a 5-0 lead.

The Lady Bruins' bats never came to life as the team was completely shutdown by Linden's freshman pitcher Hannah Ortega, who threw the first six innings, allowed one hit, no runs and struck out seven.

Bear River broke up Ortega's no-hitter in the top of the fifth inning with a Sydney Buckman one-out single, but she would be stranded at first.

Linden added a run in the bottom of the sixth before putting its bats down for the day.

Gabi Royston notched the only other hit in the game for Bear River, a two-out single in the top of the seventh inning.

Despite a strong effort from the circle, Maddux took the loss. The senior pitched six innings, allowed five runs, three of which were earned, and struck out 11. For the season, Maddux went 9-7 overall as a pitcher with 148 strikeouts in 106 innings pitched.

The playoff loss concludes a season in which the Lady Bruins (10-9-1) finished second in the Pioneer Valley League and made the postseason for the 12th straight time.

The team will bid farewell to six seniors, including Maddux, Royston, Kayla Toft, Mallory Borrego, Taylor Borges, and Lauren Glomson.

