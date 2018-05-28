PREP SOFTBALL: Bruins, Miners, Falcons collect postseason accolades

The Bear River girls softball team was once again a force in the Pioneer Valley League, going 8-2 against league foes and finishing in second place.

A major factor in the Lady Bruins success this season was senior pitcher Kaitlyn Maddux. The senior captain led the team from the plate and the circle and for her efforts in league play she was named to the All-PVL Team along with two other Lady Bruins. Bear River senior Taylor Borges and sophomore Justice Lewis also earned All-PVL honors.

Maddux, a four-year varsity starter, had a spectacular senior season, posting a .615 batting average with three home runs, 12 extra-base hits, 22 runs and 19 RBIs in 19 games played.

As a pitcher, Maddux went 9-7 with a 2.51 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 106 inning pitched.

Lewis, a second year starter at catcher, batted .353 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.

Borges, a skilled outfielder, batted .313 and drove in 12 runs.

The Lady Bruins made the playoffs for the 12th season in a row and lost in the first round to Linden.

FIVE LADY MINERS EARN ALL-LEAGUE HONORS

Despite struggling in the mighty Sierra Foothill League, five players from Nevada Union made their presence felt in league play and earned spots in the All-SFL Teams.

Taking home All-SFL First Team honors was junior shortstop Vanessa Enriquez, who finished the season especially strong with a four-game hit streak and hits in five of her last six games.

Earning All-SFL Second Team honors was senior Kaitlin Trace, senior Lexi Blackston, senior Aja Ellsworth and sophomore Michelle Gonzales.

Over in the Central Valley California League, Forest Lake Christian's Rachel Hanks was the lone Falcon to land on the All-CVCL First Team.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.