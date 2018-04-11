PREP SOFTBALL: Big fourth inning propels Bear River past Lincoln

With a big inning at the plate and strong pitching from the circle, the Bear River softball team knocked off Pioneer Valley league foe Lincoln, 8-4, Wednesday.

After battling to a 0-0 stalemate after three and a half innings, the Lady Bruins blew the game wide open with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bear River added another run in the fifth to lead 7-0. Lincoln didn't go quietly though, scoring four runs in the top of the sixth to pull to within three, but that was as close as the Lady Zebras would get.

Leading the Lady Bruins from the plate was Taylor Borges with three RBIs and two hits, including a double. Justice Lewis also had two hits, including a double and an RBI. Mallory Borrego added two hits and an RBI. Shelbi Beghetti chipped in a hit and an RBI. Sydney Buckman tallied a base hit and an RBI. And, Julia Vaughan also had an RBI in the win.

Earning the win from the circle was Kaitlyn Maddux, who tossed a complete game, allowed two earned runs and struck out four. The senior is now 4-3 overall with a 2.22 ERA from the circle this season, Maddux also drew a pair of walks at the plate and scored a run.

"It was just a really good team win," Bear River head coach Steve McCullough said.

The Bruins have now won three straight league games, topping Colfax, Center and Lincoln by a combined score of 27-8.

Up next for the Lady Bruins (5-3, 3-0 PVL) is the Lindhurst Tournament Friday and Saturday.

FOLSOM 6,

NEVADA UNION 4

The Lady Miners came up just short on the road, falling to Sierra Foothill League opponent Folsom by two runs.

Nevada Union got strong efforts from Kaitlin Trace with two hits, including a triple and three RBIs. Michelle Gonzales added two hits, including a double and an RBI. Danielle Schnitzius, Aja Ellsworth and Kyah Montgomery all added hits in the game as well.

The loss drops the Lady Miners to 3-12 overall and 0-4 in SFL play. Next up for Nevada Union is a road bout Friday with league leader Granite Bay.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.